Driving and NCT tests not likely to return any time soon - Shane Ross

By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 07:43 PM

Driving tests and National Car Testing Service (NCT) tests are not likely to return any time soon, the transport minister has said.

Driving tests have been suspended indefinitely since April to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The validity of driving licences and NCT certificates has been extended under the Covid-19 emergency measures.

Speaking in the Dail on Wednesday, Independent TD for Kerry, Danny Healy Rae, asked when driving and NCT tests would resume as many of his younger constituents cannot get jobs without driving licences.

In response, transport minister Shane Ross said: “On the issue of driving tests and when it is going to happen… I think that is reasonable to speculate that will probably be fairly late in the day.

“I think the reality is driving tests are very difficult to introduce under social distancing because the space between the tester and the driver is so close.

“Anything that comes into that category would be very hard – and that includes NCT tests.

“We will be guided about both of those tests by the National Public Health Emergency Team, but don’t hold out too much hope about driving tests coming back early.”

'Roadmap' for ending Covid-19 restrictions on track as deaths today lowest since March 30

