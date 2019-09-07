News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drivers will stop taking passengers at Busáras after dark unless security improved

Drivers will stop taking passengers at Busáras after dark unless security improved
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Bus drivers say they will not take on passengers at Busáras after dark unless security is improved.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) is warning its members will start the practice at the Dublin station from September 16 if action is not taken.

They added that action would be taken sooner if there is another incident.

Dermot O'Leary from the NBRU says driver safety is the main priority.

"There has a number of assaults at Busáras over the last number of months and only last week another serious assault on one of our colleagues, an NBRU bus driver," said Mr O'Leary.

"Our members are coming to us and saying this is not industrial action, this is about health and safety.

"As far as all members are concerned both the company, which is Bus Éireann in this case, and the government have a duty of care to both themselves and the people that they carry from A to B."

READ MORE

Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Tyrone

More on this topic

Bus Éireann cannot rectify pricing anomaly on Dungarvan-Cork routeBus Éireann cannot rectify pricing anomaly on Dungarvan-Cork route

Bus services should only be cut off in extreme cases, says cllrBus services should only be cut off in extreme cases, says cllr

'Duck tape had to be used until the gardaí came': NBRU highlights alleged assaults on bus drivers'Duck tape had to be used until the gardaí came': NBRU highlights alleged assaults on bus drivers

NTA plans to put 10% of Bus Eireann services out to tenderNTA plans to put 10% of Bus Eireann services out to tender

TOPIC: Bus Eireann Routes

More in this Section

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

Man, 70s, dies following collision in GalwayMan, 70s, dies following collision in Galway

Calls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shootingCalls for 'new look' at policing in north Dublin following shooting

Baby dies after road crash in LimerickBaby dies after road crash in Limerick


Lifestyle

A particular highlight is the Savage x Fenty lingerie show returning to the schedule.From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Here’s how to keep your cool during those nine months.Stress during pregnancy may be linked to personality disorders: 6 tips to help you stress less

Ashley Benson has just taken the plunge, and there’s good reason why this chop is perfect for September.Is the ‘clavicle bob’ going to be the biggest haircut of autumn?

Neutralise your impact on the environment and choose a holiday that is committed to sustainable tourism, writes Ciara McDonnellSix stops for an eco staycation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »