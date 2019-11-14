News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drivers warned of 'hazardous' conditions on some roads

Drivers warned of 'hazardous' conditions on some roads
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:55 AM

Drivers are being asked to take care on the roads this morning following sharp frost and ice overnight.

Temperatures dropped to minus two in some parts, with Met Éireann warning it could be "hazardous" in places.

Yesterday also saw the season's first significant snowfall affect routes in Leinster and Munster.

Lauren Beehan from AA Roadwatch said those driving for the morning commute must take extra precautions.

"If you're driving in icy conditions, remember to avoid any harsh braking or harsh maneuvers," she said.

"It will take you longer to stop as braking distances are longer so slow down and leave yourself extra space. Remember to leave extra time to fully de-ice your car before your journey as well if that's necessary."

READ MORE

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

More on this topic

Motorists urged to take 'extreme caution' as snow falls across the countryMotorists urged to take 'extreme caution' as snow falls across the country

Parts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven countiesParts of country could see snow tonight; Rain warning issued for seven counties

Ulster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonightUlster: Dry with spells of sunshine; heavy rain rain tonight

Munster: Sunny spells with scattered showers in the afternoonMunster: Sunny spells with scattered showers in the afternoon


SnowIceDrivingTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South BelfastSDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Digital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired studentsDigital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired students


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »