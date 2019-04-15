Drivers warned of hazardous conditions as weather warnings remain in place

Drivers are being warned of hazardous conditions on the roads this morning after heavy rain in many places overnight.

A Status Orange rainfall warning remains in place for Cork and Waterford until 6pm this evening.

A status yellow rain alert also still applies to Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary until 6pm.

A yellow wind warning's also in effect for Donegal, Mayo, Cork and Kerry until 7pm.

Cold and windy today with outbreaks of rain, heaviest and persistent across the south of the country where some spot flooding may occur. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in strong southeasterly winds. pic.twitter.com/AYUBvXevXr— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 15, 2019

The Road Safety Authority's Brian Farrell is advising motorists to watch out for cross-winds.

"The danger I suppose from the wind is debris being blown down onto the road - fallen trees, branches," said Mr Farrell.

"But of course your vehicle can also be impacted by the winds especially on open routes like dual-carriageways and motorways, where you could get blown off course.

"And that's particularly relevant for trucks and busses who really should be mindful of the dangers on those exposed routes."