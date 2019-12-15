News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drivers urged to take care on roads with snow and ice warning in place

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 10:09 PM

Wintry showers could cause trouble for drivers anywhere in the country overnight and early tomorrow.

Met Éireann's status yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster said: "Scattered wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow with some accumulations, especially on higher ground, and icy stretches on roads and footpaths."

Tonight will see temperatures drop to between -3 and 0 degrees with "a sharp frost and ice on untreated surfaces".

Elizabeth Coleman from Met Éireann says drivers on their way to work tomorrow are likely to come across ice.

Ms Coleman said drivers should take care on the roads and said they should be cautious "particularly in the morning".

She said: "What our models are showing at the moment is that the temperatures will actually be dropping from six o'clock in the morning until about nine o'clock.

"That's, of course, rush hour traffic so there will be frost and ice on parts of the roads.

"There might be some lying snow in some areas - probably not on roads - but you'll see [the snow] in the fields around.

She called for people to "take care tomorrow morning on their commute to work."

TOPIC: Weather

