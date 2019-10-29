News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drivers urged to 'respect' cyclists as new law comes into effect next month

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 09:38 AM

A new law to combat the dangerous overtaking of cyclists comes into effect next month.

Dangerous overtaking in general is already an offence that carries an €80 fine and three penalty points.

The new regulation will be specific to cyclists and is expected to to carry a higher fine.

"Key to preventing deaths on our roads is education and that has to happen at a young age." said president of the Road Haulage Association Verona Murphy

"We have to instill respect between us as road users," she added.

