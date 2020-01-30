News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drivers urged to continue booking and turning up for NCT tests

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 06:58 AM

The NCT is urging drivers to continue booking and turning up for tests as normal.

Yesterday it moved to suspend a part of the vehicle test due to concerns over cracks in lifts.

All 47 of its test centres around the country are affected, and a full audit is underway to find out the extent of the problem.

Inspections have been taking place in recent days after "signs of cracking" were found in almost 50 lifts in the North.

The same company supplies lifts in the Republic of Ireland and an initial inspection by the NCT has found cracks in one lift.

However, General Manager of the NCT, Grant Henderson, said drivers should continue with the test as usual.

"The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection where the lifts are used," he said.

"This will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.

"All the other elements of the test including the light test, emissions and wheel alignment will be tested as normal."

He added: "Customers will not incur any additional fee as part of this process."

