Drivers urged to be cautious on roads as Storm Dennis arrives

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to be extremely careful today as Storm Dennis arrives.

Gusts of up to 100km/hr and up to 30mm of rain are forecast in parts of Ireland in the coming days.

Met Éireann is warning of potential flooding as the severe winds and rain combine.

A status-yellow warning for wind will be in place until 9pm, while a status-yellow rain warning will last until at least 8pm.

The RSA's Brian Farrell says people should only drive if absolutely necessary.

"In heavy rain, visibility is reduced, the ability to stop your vehicle compared to normal, dry conditions is reduced," he said.

"It's important for you to slow down, it's important for you to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

"There's a chance of spot flooding, especially in coastal areas and also off national routes on country roads where there may be a dip in the road and there's a risk of water ponding."