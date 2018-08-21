Drivers urged to be cautious as fire brigade tackle major blaze at recycling centre near Rathcoole

Update 8.35am: A massive fire has caused extensive damage to a recycling plant near Rathcoole in County Dublin this morning.

At least six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are still battling the blaze near Greenogue Business Park, after the alarm was raised shortly after midnight.

Local residents are being urged to close their windows due to heavy smoke.

We're asking everyone down wind of the #GreenogueFire to close windows as a precaution and again we're asking drivers not to be distracted by the smoke plume on the N7 or @M50Dublin #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/hZKna1UEnt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2018

Third Officer Brendan McNicholas has urged drivers to be careful.

"Be careful when the smoke is going across the road," said Third Officer McNicholas.

"Currently it is blowing the opposite way from the N7 but there is a lot of smoke so I would expect it to blow over that direction.

H added: "I would just urge caution to drivers. Don't try and drive through thick smoke.

"It would be very dangerous for drivers, particularly on the N7 to slow down, or the rubberneck or lose their concentration."

Earlier: Dublin Fire Brigade tackling major blaze at recycling centre near Rathcoole

At least six units of Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a major fire off the N7 near Rathcoole in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at around midnight and crews are still battling the blaze at a recycling centre at Greenogue this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade stated that large amounts of recycling material on fire, but they have suppressed the fire on the periphery.

Four fire engines, a water tanker and foam tender are all on the scene along with senior officers. Breathing apparatus are being used by the firefighters.

Drivers are being warned visibility may be affected, while the Dublin Fire Brigade has warned drivers not to be distracted as the plume is visible from the Naas Rd.

Earlier this morning, the fire service has also warned people living nearby to close windows as a precaution.