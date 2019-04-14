NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Drivers urged to be careful as weather warning in place until Monday night

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 10:04 PM

The Road Safety Authority is urging drivers to heed the warnings during dangerous weather conditions.

It comes as 20 counties have been issued with yellow wind warnings, while Cork and Waterford have a status orange rain warning.

Met Éireann says the worst of the weather will be over by tomorrow evening.

"Just heed the advice that Met Éireann and, in particular, the local authorities and gardaí are giving in relation to conditions in your local area," said Brian Farrell from the RSA.

Mr Farrell also had other advice for people using the road over the next 24 hours:

"Check (the weather) before you head out on a journey, be mindful that in heavy rain, visibility is going to be reduced, use your dipped headlights and remember that breaking distances will be increased so slow down and give extra space between you and the vehicle in front."

