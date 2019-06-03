NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Drivers call for single taxi stand at Dublin Airport

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 03, 2019 - 10:02 AM

Taxi drivers are calling for a single taxi stand at Dublin Airport.

At present, each terminal has its own taxi stand, but they are calling for just one to serve both terminals.

About 1,400 taxi-permit holders have access to the airport, but they say they're sometimes sent to the wrong taxi stand.

David McGuinness, the chairman of the Tiomanai Tacsaí na hÉireann organisation, says they believed they'd already come to a solution with the DAA.

"Shortly after Terminal 2 opened and was operational, the taxi industry had looked for a single taxi stand to be operated to cover both terminals or a road connected Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 for the taxis," he said.

"Currently, if taxis had to be moved from one terminal to Terminal 2, they would nearly have to exit the airport to come back around."

