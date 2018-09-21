Driverless shuttle bus to make Irish debut in Dublin's Docklands

It is hoped that driverless shuttle buses will soon be rolled out across Irish towns and cities.

Today the first of its kind will make its debut in Dublin's Docklands where commuters will be able to take a free trip on the shuttle.

Up to 15 people will be able to hop on the 'EZ10' electric bus when it runs from the convention centre through to the 3 Arena from 2pm.

Jamie Cudden - Manager of Dublin City Councils Smart City Programme - said driverless shuttles are already common sights in many countries such as the US, Holland and China.

"You're starting to see them again in airports and they're being tested in university campuses and you're seeing them in lots of cities around the world.

"What we wanted to do is to say that this is happening now and we haven't seen them in Ireland - bring them over, let people have a glimpse at what it looks like and hopefully get these services in place in Irish cities."