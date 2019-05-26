NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Driver left shaken after van hijacked by masked gunmen

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 01:36 PM

A man has been left shaken after his van was hijacked by masked gunmen in Co Down.

The incident happened in Ballymiscaw Road in Craigantlet on Tuesday evening.

Police issued an appeal on Sunday morning for information about the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said they are investigating reports that it happened at around 6pm on May 21.

“A 25-year-old male was driving along the Ballymiscaw Road in a small white Ford Connect van when he was stopped by a masked male armed with a suspected firearm close to the junction of Ballyregan Road,” he said.

“A second male then approached the van and the man was forced out of the driver’s seat and into the rear of the van.

“The two males then got into the front and drove off.

“The males stopped the van on the Ballybarnes Road, close to its junction with Ballysallagh Road, and made off in another vehicle believed to be driven by a third accomplice, leaving the man in the rear of the van.

“The man was not injured but left shaken by his ordeal.”

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Co DownCraigantlethijackmasked gunmen

