Home»Breaking News»ireland

Driver killed in overnight M1 crash

Monday, September 03, 2018 - 08:56 AM

A woman has died following a crash on the M1 northbound between Junctions 10 and 11.

Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating the fatal collision which occurred at approximately 1.20am.

A woman, who was the sole occupant of a car was fatally injured when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041-9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Crash

More in this Section

Three men recovering after 30ft fall from bridge during matchmaking festival

RTÉ cancel sign language broadcast of national anthem during All-Ireland final

Police appeal after man stabbed in Ballymena

'I'm still numb': Former Limerick councillor found father dead during fire that destroyed family home


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 01, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »