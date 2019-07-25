News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Driver had open cans of beer in car

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Gardaí pursued a dangerous drink driver from Cork city to Ballyvolane where he crashed into a ditch, and gardaí found numerous open cans of Budweiser beer in the car.

Michael Wallace, of 9 Lotamore Drive, Mayfield, was sentenced to a total of 10 months in prison and banned from driving for 10 years by Judge Olann Kelleher yesterday at Cork District Court.

Judge Kelleher said it was fortunate someone was not seriously injured by the dangerous driving.

Sgt John Kelleher said that at around 2.30am on April 24, 2018, gardaí saw a silver Mazda 323 drive through a red light at North Mall and Shandon St towards North Gate Bridge.

“This car was on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoided a collision with the patrol car,” he said.

“It drove dangerously and recklessly on numerous occasions while trying to evade gardaí.”

Wallace pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving, drink driving, and having no insurance or licence at the time.

