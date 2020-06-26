News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Driver given suspended sentence after cocaine thrown from car window




By Liam Heylin
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 06:30 PM

A stash of cocaine with a street value of €8,700 was thrown out the window of a car as gardaí approached on a rural road in the Mitchelstown area.

That was more than two years ago and now the driver of the car has been given a three-year suspended jail term for his part in possessing the cocaine for sale or supply.

21-year-old Dion McCarthy of Camp House, Caherdrinna, Mitchelstown, County Cork, pleaded guilty to that offence and was sentenced by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

Detective Garda David Moynihan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he observed the car driven by Dion McCarthy on the remote rural road on April 6 2018 at Curraghgorm, Mitchelstown.

That car was being driven in the opposite direction to the patrol car. Det. Garda Moynihan said the patrol car then turned and followed the car driven by Dion McCarthy.

“A package was thrown from the vehicle by an associate of the accused who was sitting in the front seat,” Det. Garda Moynihan said.

Gardaí retrieved the package that was thrown out of the car and they then caught up with it and signalled for McCarthy to stop. On subsequent analysis it was found to consist of cocaine with a total value of €8,700.

He was questioned and in the first two interviews with gardaí he denied any knowledge of the package. “On the third interview he admitted he had a fair idea there was a controlled drug in the car but he did not know the value of the drug, which I would accept,” the detective said.

Defence barrister, Mahon Corkery, said: “Dion McCarthy is gainfully employed. He is from a good family and well educated. In terms of the future the gardaí do not have any concerns about Mr McCarthy.” 

The detective agreed that they did not expect him to be involved in an offence like this. “He is no longer mixing in those circles,” Det. Garda Moynihan said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin noted that the accused had no previous convictions when he was caught with the package of cocaine.

“He was the driver or courier. He made admissions against his interests. He has not come to the attention of the guards since. He has changed his associates. There is nothing in his present behaviour that is giving the guards cause for concern.

“To mark the seriousness of the offence I will impose a sentence of three years, fully suspended provided that he keeps the peace for three years,” Judge Ó Donnabháin said.

TOPIC: Courts

