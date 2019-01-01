Driver found with multiple empty cans in vehicle arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Wicklow

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after being pulled over by gardaí in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

In a tweet, An Garda Síochána posted photos of the vehicle's interior which was full of empty Heineken cans and Bulmers bottles on both the passenger side of the car and the side pocket of the car on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Gardaí warned in the tweet of the dangers of drink-driving and asked: "do some people ever listen to the warnings?"

It has to be seen to be believed.