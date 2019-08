A man is on the run after a high-speed garda chase across North Dublin.

It began in Artane at around 1.30am, when a car refused to stop for gardaí in the McCauley Avenue area.

A statement from the gardaí said, "after failing to stop, the car was intercepted".

They said that the driver of the car "fled from the scene".

A passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, a was arrested and brought to Coolock Garda station.

He has since been released and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.