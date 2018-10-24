Driver fled from gardaí as he had drugs

By Liam Heylin

A 12-month driving ban was imposed yesterday on a driver who sped from gardaí after panicking because he had small amounts of cannabis and cocaine in his car.

Gardaí had to take evasive action and one officer had to jump up on the bonnet of a patrol car to avoid being struck by the man, who drove for miles around Blarney and Donoughmore trying to avoid gardaí.

Daniel McCarthy, aged 24, of Ballymacandrick, Cloyne, Co Cork, was disqualified from driving yesterday at Cork District Court and fined a total of €1,250 on several charges arising out of the incident on December 1, 2017. He committed nine counts of dangerous driving.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said it was an unusual and out-of-character incident for McCarthy.

Mr Burke said that, on the night in question, the accused was in his car in Blarney, having just dropped a woman home. He was contemplating life, having just lost his job. Mr Burke said the man panicked because he had a small amount of cannabis and cocaine with him and did not want to be detected by gardaí. He told them this when the escapade came to an end.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said McCarthy did collide with two garda cars but the inspector said gardaí were concerned with bringing the incident to a halt and had driven closely beside McCarthy. The inspector said the collisions were very minor and there was no question of garda injury.

READ MORE: Jet makes emergency landing in Shannon after passenger falls ill

Judge Con O’Leary put sentencing back until yesterday for the accused to pay €1,000 to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

“It is not for the damage. It is for the fright. He clearly gave the guards quite a fright on the night,” the judge said.

There were nine separate incidents constituting dangerous driving. McCarthy pleaded guilty those counts, to charges of having no insurance, and to being in possession of cannabis and cocaine.