Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Gardaí have detected more than a thousand vehicles speeding as part of a 24-hour crackdown.

A total of 126,001 vehicles were checked as part of National Slow Down Day, which ran between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

They found 1,072 breaking the speed limit.

One driver was detected doing 202km/hr on the M50 in Dublin.

While another was clocked at 201km/hr on the M8 in Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

A motorist was also seen doing 172km/hr in a 100km/hr zone in Jenkinstown, Co. Louth.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau, said: "We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits.

While the vast majority motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds.

"We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network".

