Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 09:07 AM

Gardaí have detected more than a thousand vehicles speeding as part of a 24-hour crackdown.

A total of 126,001 vehicles were checked as part of National Slow Down Day, which ran between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

They found 1,072 breaking the speed limit.

One driver was detected doing 202km/hr on the M50 in Dublin.

While another was clocked at 201km/hr on the M8 in Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

A motorist was also seen doing 172km/hr in a 100km/hr zone in Jenkinstown, Co. Louth.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau, said: "We would like to thank the 124,929 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limits.

While the vast majority motorists were found to be travelling safely and well within the speed limits, there are still those who continue to drive at excessive and inappropriate speeds.

"We will continue to focus our enforcement activities on non-compliant motorists as we strive to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions across our roads network".

    Notable detections over the 24-hour period of National Slow Down Day:

  • 201km/h in a 120km/h on the M8 Cashel Tipperary

  • 202km/h in a 100km/h on the M50 Dublin

  • 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Clonmel Tipperary

  • 106km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Navan Road Dublin 15 Dublin

  • 85km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R265 Porthall Ballindrait Donegal

  • 133km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11 Dublin

  • 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

  • 101km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the Katherine Tynan Road Dublin 24 Dublin

  • 128km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Clongawny Mullingar Westmeath

  • 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilmurry North Kilmacanoge Wicklow

  • 125km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

  • 99km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R707 Burgagery Lands East Clonmel Tipperary

  • 172km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R173 Rockmarshall Jenkinstown Louth

  • 124km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the M50 Kilmore Big Dublin 17 Dublin

  • 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Balgatheran Drogheda Louth

