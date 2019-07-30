News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Driver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co Carlow

Driver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co Carlow
Seized Citroen Berlingo van. Photo via: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page.
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A motorist in Co Carlow had an unlucky time of it when gardaí discovered that he was trying to pass a scratch card off as an insurance disc.

The van driver had placed a scratch card where his insurance disc should have been displayed.

Gardaí have said that they stopped the motorist yesterday and seized the Citroen Berlingo van.

Gardaí shared the incident details on their social media where they said that the driver picked an unlucky scratch card and a court appearance is to follow.

"This driver picked an unlucky scratch card! Vehicle seized, Court appearance to follow when stopped by Gardaí in Carlow," the post read.


READ MORE

Vacant property owners urged to avail of the Government's Repair and Leasing Scheme

More on this topic

1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid1,000 sleeping pills and €2k in cash seized in Dublin drug raid

Gardaí appeal for information on 'serious' incident in Wexford over the weekendGardaí appeal for information on 'serious' incident in Wexford over the weekend

Gardaí foil more than 60 murder plots in 'unrelenting' fight against organised crimeGardaí foil more than 60 murder plots in 'unrelenting' fight against organised crime

Gardaí seek assistance in locating 48-year-old man missing from KerryGardaí seek assistance in locating 48-year-old man missing from Kerry

GardaíDriverScratch CardInsuranceTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

Here's everything you need to know about Public Services CardsHere's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards


Lifestyle

Seasonal or year-round activities at your home could boost your bank balance and even help pay off the mortgage, says Kya deLongchamps.Seasonal or year-round activities at your home can boost your bank balance

The garden is absolutely bursting with beautiful fresh produce at present, summer vegetables, berries, currants, edible flowers... scarcely enough meal slots to get around to using it all.Darina Allen: Each tomato variety has an intriguing story

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »