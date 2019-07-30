Driver caught using scratch card as insurance disc in Co Carlow

A motorist in Co Carlow had an unlucky time of it when gardaí discovered that he was trying to pass a scratch card off as an insurance disc.

The van driver had placed a scratch card where his insurance disc should have been displayed.

Gardaí have said that they stopped the motorist yesterday and seized the Citroen Berlingo van.

Gardaí shared the incident details on their social media where they said that the driver picked an unlucky scratch card and a court appearance is to follow.

"This driver picked an unlucky scratch card! Vehicle seized, Court appearance to follow when stopped by Gardaí in Carlow," the post read.



