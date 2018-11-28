Home»ireland

Drinkaware urges drivers to check new drink-driving limits

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 06:29 AM
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Motorists have been urged to take the time to understand recent changes to the drink-driving laws ahead of the Christmas period.

Drinkaware is making the call after people raised concerns over what they felt is the lack of clarity around recent changes to the legislation around drink driving.

The group has urged drivers to be aware that the updated provisions of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 are in effect since October 26.

These new provisions increased the penalty for drivers detected with a blood-alcohol concentration between 50mg and 80mg from a €200 fine and three penalty points to three months disqualification from driving (plus a €200 fine).

The penalties for learner, novice and professional drivers have not changed. Penalties for drivers in these categories remain the same at three months disqualification from driving and a fine of €200.

Last year, 8,920 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, compared to 8,067 arrests in 2016 — an increase of 11%.

According to statistics from the Road Safety Authority, alcohol is a factor in 39% of all driver fatalities.

Drinkaware CEO Sheena Horgan said the organisation has received a high volume of emails and calls from the public seeking clarity on the provisions.

“There is clearly confusion out there about the new drink-driving laws, we can see this with the volume of calls and emails we are receiving from people who are looking for clarity on the change,” said Ms Horgan.

The crucial thing to understand is that this legislation update increases the penalties for drink driving at lower alcohol levels; it does not change the legal limits,” she said.


KEYWORDS

Drink DrivingDrinkaware

Related Articles

New drink-driving rules to take effect from tonight

Less than 2,000 motorists tested for drug-driving since law introduced

Bus driver arrested for being nine times over alcohol limit

Gardai caught this person 'literally drinking & driving’

More in this Section

Public trust in Gardaí remains high but many believe community issues not being addressed

'My son began his journey of waiting lists in 2015' - Barnardos reveals number of kids waiting for treatment

Transatlantic flight diverts to Shannon after woman starts giving birth onboard

Patrick Nevin gets five-and-a-half years for sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder


Lifestyle

Civilisation takes a step forward

John C Reilly returns as Ralph in a wittier and more charming sequel

Quality and ethical clothing grows in popularity

Would you allow your partner access to your social media accounts and private messages?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »