News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Drew Harris: Urgent meeting on Garda reforms

Drew Harris: Urgent meeting on Garda reforms
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has summoned local commanders to a meeting in the Garda College, Templemore, next Monday on his new policing plan.

The urgent meeting follows serious concerns being expressed by associations representing the entire ranks of local management, from sergeants to chief superintendent, about the contents of the plan and what they say is a complete lack of consultation about it. Chief superintendents will meet the commissioner in the morning and superintendents in the afternoon.

The Irish Examiner also understands the Association of Garda Superintendents wrote to the commissioner on Wednesday informing him that they reserved the right to go to the Workplace Relations Commission regarding possible breaches of the Public Service Stability Agreement 2018-2020 over a lack of consultation.

It is thought the Association of Chief Superintendents may have done so, but this could not be confirmed. The instruction issued by the commissioner yesterday followed a press conference in which he said there had been “enough consultation” on his plan and it was a “time for action”.

While the Garda Inspectorate and the Policing Authority backed the new policing plan, the Roads Safety Authority has sought “an urgent meeting” with the commissioner over a “downgrading of road safety” in the new policing structure.

The commissioner’s plan, ‘A Policing Service for the Future’, has been described by the Policing Authority as the “most significant structural change” in An Garda Síochána since its inception.

As revealed last month in the Irish Examiner, the plan will see a cut in divisions from 28 to 19, along with a reduction in Garda regions, from six to four, and a complete overhaul within divisions in how they provide police services.

  • Divisions earmarked to merge are Cork North and Cork West; Clare and Tipperary; Mayo and Roscommon/ Longford; Donegal and Sligo/Leitrim; Cavan/ Monaghan and Louth; Meath and Westmeath; Laois/ Offaly and Kildare; Wicklow and Wexford; Waterford; and Kilkenny/Carlow;
  • The six Dublin divisions, Cork City, Limerick, Galway, and Kerry divisions will continue;
  • A new North Western Region incorporating the current Northern Region (Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim, Cavan/Monaghan, and Louth) and Mayo, Galway and Roscommon/Longford from the Western Region;
  • A new Eastern Region including the current one (Meath, Westmeath, Laois/Offaly, Kildare, and Wicklow) and Kilkenny/Carlow, Waterford, and Wexford of the South Eastern Region;
  • A new Southern Region replacing the current one (Cork West, Cork North, Cork City, Kerry, and Limerick) and will also take in Clare and Tipperary.

In addition, all divisions will change internally, with superintendents no longer having a geographical responsibility for a district, but having a specific role across the entire division — either crime, performance, or community engagement.

Mr Harris said each division will have an assistant principal officer to take over all administration duties and that new divisions will have enhanced detective and specialist units.

He said people will see an enhanced service locally. He said an extra 1,800 gardaí will be deployed to operational policing by 2021, as a result of 1,000 gardaí being freed up from administrative roles and a net increase of 800 through recruitment.

Senior representative bodies said that the plan, on paper, will see nine fewer chief superintendent positions and around 30 fewer superintendent positions.

Supt Noel Cunningham, president of the Association of Garda Superintendents, said they were “very disappointed” at the lack of consultation and said they had no understanding of the plan’s rationale.

He said he was concerned for the 30 members and the “complete change” in job description for other members. He said they will see after Monday’s meeting the next steps for the association.

Chief Supt Fergus Healy, president of the Association of Chief Superintendents, told RTÉ they were concerned that the “huge” new divisions did not have the necessary infrastructure or IT services.

More on this topic

Most significant structural change’ in Garda historyMost significant structural change’ in Garda history

Restructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontlineRestructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontline

Garda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the futureGarda restructuring plans: Intent displayed augurs well for the future

Two arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museumTwo arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museum

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner’s best friend has teamed up with a global retailer on her first collection.Who is Anastasia Karanikolaou? The Instagram megastar who has just launched a fashion range

The trials and tribulations of bringing babies along for the ride.5 baby-friendly destinations for your first family holiday

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: 'There's a shortage of handsome, clean men, so I’m seeing a guy from Kanturk'

A beloved part of many an Irish childhood, the artist, author, and environmentalist Don Conroy tells Donal O’Keeffe why he loves his ‘abusive’ friend Dustin the Turkey, why big men hug him at festivals, and why he worries for Greta Thunberg.Art of the matter: Don Conroy on why he worries for Greta Thunberg

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »