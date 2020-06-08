News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Draw for Normal People star's chain raises over €70,000 for Pieta House

Pieta House were very pleased with the success of the draw.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 05:00 PM

A chain belonging to Normal People star Paul Mescal has raised over €70,000 for Pieta House.

The Co Kildare actor donated the necklace to the charity last month, and more than 4,000 people entered the draw.

Brian McEvoy from the fundraising department of Pieta House says it has been a brilliant success.

He says: "Thank you very much to Paul Mescal he has been a fantastic supporter of Pieta House.

"Without the support of people like Paul, we wouldn't get the word out about what Pieta house is and what we do.

"To everyone that entered, again thank you very much. I'm sorry we couldn't have more winners but you have made a difference."

