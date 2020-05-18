Dr Tony Holohan 'hopeful' Ireland can move ahead to phase two of lockdown exit plan

The Chief Medical Officer has said that he is “hopeful” that Ireland will be able to move to phase two of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in three weeks time.

On the first day of phase one, which saw some businesses reopen and construction sites come to life once more across the country, many questions at the latest briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) concerned whether or not the roadmap to fully opening the country would in reality be possible to follow.

The second phase of five is due for implementation on June 8, and will see a further slight relaxation of visiting rules for the over-70s and socialising among groups of people, with many retail outlets also set to reopen.

“I feel hopeful,” Dr Tony Holohan said of the prospects of the next stage of the roadmap being reached as planned.

What we’ve seen up to now is very high levels of compliance.

"We have somehow slipped a little bit, but overall the population, despite the enormous economic and social impact this has had on individuals and families, has maintained a very, very high level of compliance, and that’s true by international standards,” he said.

The briefing revealed that a further four people had died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 1,547 in Ireland, the lowest death toll seen since March 27, the day lockdown was first implemented by the Taoiseach, and on which three people lost their lives. Just two of those deaths were recent, with the other two dating from April.

Meanwhile, 88 further cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in an Irish context to 24,036.

Regarding today’s extended meetings of the Covid-19 Oireachtas Committee, which will see HSE CEO Paul Reid, Department of Health Secretary General Jim Breslin, and Dr Holohan himself together in the Dail chamber for roughly four hours, the Chief Medical Officer said “I’m not going to say that I have misgivings about the hearings”.

He said the meetings will follow the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s guidance on contact, but added that should people spend a significant amount of time, at least two hours, in an indoor space with a subsequent confirmed case of the virus then anyone present would be considered to have been a close contact.

Dr Holohan said that it will not be before the middle of next week before a revised judgement on how phase one is panning out can be made. “If we continue at the same level then (at that time) we will be getting more optimistic,” he said.

He added that region-specific restrictions, that is ones where areas with spikes in infections are subject to more stringent rules, are “always on the table”.

With regard to the addition of anosmia, or the loss of sense of taste or smell or both, as a possible official symptom of the coronavirus, Dr Holohan said that “consideration will be given” to doing so, given so many incidences of the virus have presented with same.

Asked whether reports that Ireland’s private hospital occupancy rate has never passed 35% since those institutions were taken over by the State due to the ongoing crisis, Dr Holohan said he wasn’t in a position to verify those numbers.

His colleague Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, consultant psychiatrist with the HSE, said that such occupancy has been often in recent times given over to those in need of time-sensitive surgery, assessed in terms of clinical need.

