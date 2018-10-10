Dr Scally: Compensation should be offered to people affected by CervicalCheck scandal

Latest: The author of the report into the Cervical Screening Programme says people who have had their cervical smear tests misread should be compensated.

Dr Gabriel Scally is appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee today, where a minute's silence was held for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and the other victims of the Cervical Check scandal.

Dr Scally says in order to avoid cases being taken to the courts, compensation should be offered to the victims.

"I think there should be a mechanism put in place where - due to an error where potentially serious consequences - there should be a mechanism for compensating the person for that error," Dr Scally told the committee.

"It should be done in such a way as to avoid adversarial proceedings."

Dr Scally to appear before TDs to discuss CervicalCheck Report

Dr Gabriel Scally, author of the report into the Cervical Screening Programme, will be questioned on his findings by an Oireachtas Committee today.

It is the first time, since the publication of the scoping inquiry, he will be before the Health Committee.

The meeting was set up to examine the non-dislosure of information to patients and the apparent widespread practice of non-disclosure.

Over 200 women should have received treatment earlier than they did.

It will also consider the ongoing negotiations between the HSE and the two main laboratories that examine smear tests for the Cervical Check Programme.

The report identified "serious gaps" in the expertise and governance of the programme.

Dr Scally was tasked with carrying out the preliminary inquiry, after it emerged over 200 women should have received earlier treatment than they did.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris says the work will continue to move towards HPV screening.

"My commitment is consistent with the commitment that I've made since this appalling situation developed in relation to moving to the HPV screening and introducing the HPV vaccine for boys and continuing to promote the HPV vaccine, often in the face of campaigns of misinformation which had led to a decrease in the vaccination rate," said Minister Harris.

