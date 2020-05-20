Dr Ronan Glynn: No bar on meetings lasting over two hours

Meetings lasting longer than two hours are not barred under coronavirus guidance for workplaces, the deputy chief medical officer has said.

Dr Ronan Glynn’s comments come after moves by the Dáil and Ireland’s courts to use that timeframe in restricting the length of sittings and hearings.

Dr Glynn said meetings lasting more than two hours presented additional risks and, under public health guidance, if a participant later tested positive for Covid-19 those who had shared the room would potentially be considered close contacts who would have to self-isolate and undergo a test for the virus.

But the deputy chief medical officer said that did not mean they were banned, highlighting that all steps out of lockdown came with risks that employers needed to balance with benefits.

Dr Glynn, who was leading the daily Covid-19 briefing in the absence of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, said: “To be absolutely categorical, there is no bar on any meeting lasting greater than two hours.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,571 on Wednesday after a further 11 deaths were announced.

There were 64 new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total since the outbreak began in Ireland to 24,315. It was the fifth day in a row that the daily tally has been below 100.

On Wednesday morning, the Courts Service announced that all physical court sittings are to be limited to two hours daily.

That came in a week when TDs and ministers have been advised to not spend more than two hours per day inside the Dáil chamber.

In a reference to those developments at the Oireachtas, the Courts Service said it had been previously unaware “of what appears to be additional safety considerations beyond those already published”. Court sittings will not now exceed two hours (Julien Behal/PA)

Dr Glynn said there were “ramifications” for having meetings over two hours.

“So to avoid those ramifications some workplaces, some settings, may decide to limit it and limit meetings to two hours or less,” he said.

He added: “Everything that we’re doing as part of the response to Covid is a balance of risk and benefit. There’s nothing that we do that doesn’t have risk and benefits. And it’s the same for all sectors of society in the measures they’re taking or not taking at the moment.

“As we begin to open up, yes, employers do have to accept that there is some level of risk with opening up and we can’t get away from that. There’s no relaxation of measures that doesn’t result in at least some level of increased risk.” Six drive-thru McDonald’s reopened in Dublin on Wednesday (Brian Lawless/PA)

During the briefing, Dr Glynn was asked about indications that four out of ten Dublin pubs are planning to reopen as restaurants in late June, six weeks ahead of the timeline for pubs to open.

He said it was not the intention that pubs in the “traditional sense” would open on that date.

But he stressed the National Public Health Emergency Team was not an expert in the hospitality industry and said it was important the sector acted in a way that prioritised the safety of employees and customers.

Dr Glynn was also pressed on whether schools would potentially open earlier than September, given that other countries in Europe had already taken that step.

He said Ireland experienced its infection peak later than those nations that were now reopening school settings.

“As things currently stand we don’t envisage primary and secondary schools, being back before September,” he said. Paschal Donohoe said the Government would examine the issue of women on maternity leave accessing wage supports (Photocall Ireland/PA)

In another development on Wednesday, the Government said it was “examining” the issue of women on maternity leave who are not eligible for the temporary wage support scheme.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said his department is assessing ways to resolve the problem facing women across the country.

Mr Donohoe said the description of payroll in the primary legislation led to the issue, as employees need to submit a payslip from January and February to access the scheme.

During Dáil exchanges on the issue, Mr Donohoe said: “I’m very much aware of this as an issue and of course the intention of this legislation was to treat all of our citizens and all of our employees equally”.