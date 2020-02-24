News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dr John Bosco Conama the first deaf Seanad nomination in State's history

Dr John Bosco Conama the first deaf Seanad nomination in State's history
Dr John Bosco Conama outside Leinster House. Picture: Mark Stedman
By Steve Neville
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:39 PM

History has been made today after a deaf person was nominated to the Seanad for the first time.

Dr John Bosco Conama, an academic and deaf rights activist was nominated to the Seanad by both the Irish Deaf Society (the National Association of the Deaf) and Chime (the National Charity for Deafness and Hearing Loss).

Dr Conama, an Assistant Professor and Director of the Centre for Deaf Studies at Trinity College Dublin, has been a member of the Irish Deaf Society (IDS) since 1986.

He has served on the Board of IDS as Director, Secretary and Chairperson.

"Irish Sign Language is the first and preferred language of the Deaf community," said IDS CEO John Sherwin , speaking outside Leinster House.

"Challenges facing a Deaf person can include English literacy, limited opportunities for further education and career advancement, all of which can lead to mental health issues and poverty.

"On a daily basis Deaf men, women and children face exclusion from State services. Our community is entitled to representation at the highest levels.

Dr John Bosco Conama outside Leinster House with his wife Audrey Conama. Picture: Mark Stedman
Dr John Bosco Conama outside Leinster House with his wife Audrey Conama. Picture: Mark Stedman

"The board of IDS is honoured to propose Dr John Bosco Conama for nomination today."

Lianne Quigley, Chairperson of the IDS added: "The Irish Sign Language Act was passed in 2017 recognising ISL as the third official language of Ireland.

"Since then we have seen Deaf candidates come forward to stand in the local elections and now, in 2020, Dr John Bosco Conama is standing for election on the National stage.

"This is a clear sign that our community wants to participate in political life.

"Today is an historic day for our community in Ireland and will be an inspiration for Deaf communities throughout the world.

"If elected John Bosco will champion the rights of minorities in Ireland and will be an advocate for accessibility and Irish Sign Language."

READ MORE

Woman finds out about father who served with Axis powers in Second World War

More on this topic

Green Party councillor Pippa Hackett elected to SeanadGreen Party councillor Pippa Hackett elected to Seanad

Senator outlines plan to create 'a fair Ireland' for TravellersSenator outlines plan to create 'a fair Ireland' for Travellers

Senator wants UK-style honours system introduced in IrelandSenator wants UK-style honours system introduced in Ireland

Seanad elections: 'Everybody who can claim a vote should do so'Seanad elections: 'Everybody who can claim a vote should do so'


TOPIC: Seanad elections

More in this Section

Man dies in Wicklow road accidentMan dies in Wicklow road accident

Boy, 11, dies after collision with van in DonegalBoy, 11, dies after collision with van in Donegal

Gardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in courtGardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in court

Children are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures showChildren are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures show


Lifestyle

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

Dan Snaith has carved a niche in electronic music as the thinking person's purveyor of twinkling beats.Album Review: Caribou, Suddenly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »