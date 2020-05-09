News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dr Holohan: Two thirds of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland have been cases aged 80 or older

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 07:57 AM

Two thirds of people who have died with Covid-19 have been aged 80 or older.

The death toll from the virus stands at 1,429, after a further 27 people died.

Of the total deaths, 956 occurred in the 80 plus age category.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 22,500.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said the majority of fatalities continue to be among older people.

Yesterday Dr Holohan said people who visited nursing homes should not feel they are to blame for spreading coronavirus.

There have been 857 deaths associated with residential care facilities, including 740 nursing home residents, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

