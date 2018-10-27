Dr Gabriel Scally to investigate other US smear labs

Whether the HSE was aware that US laboratories it contracted to read smear tests subcontracted work out to other sites will be examined as part of a wider analysis of the issues that gave rise to the CervicalCheck controversy.

The level of knowledge the national screening service had will also be looked at, as per the terms of reference of further work to be conducted by Dr Gabriel Scally, published and approved by Health Minister Simon Harris yesterday.

Dr Scally’s additional work — supplementary to his Scoping Inquiry into CervicalCheck — will examine the “facts and details” of the additional laboratories involved in CervicalCheck work which came to light during the work of the Scoping Inquiry — their nature, ownership, extent of activity, quality and accreditation arrangements, governance structures, “and other relevant matters”.

The HSE had used Quest Diagnostics in New Jersey, USA, the Coombe Hospital in Dublin and laboratories owned by Sonic Healthcare, including MedLab Pathology in Dublin, Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Austin, Texas and the Doctors Laboratory of London to do cytology reviews.

However, the scoping inquiry identified a further five laboratories which had been used by Sonic Healthcare as part of the CervicalCheck contract held by CPL between 2010 and 2013 — in San Antonio and Victoria, Texas, Las Vegas, Honolulu, and Orlando.

Sonic Healthcare argued there was no breach of contract under “schedule 13” of the 2010 contract which states that: “In the event that CPL in Austin unexpectedly is unable to provide cytology services, workload can reliably be handled at other Sonic Group laboratories in the United States.”

However, Dr Scally has said there is “no record available” to suggest that CPL advised CervicalCheck about the use of additional laboratories.

He will also examine:

The circumstances which led to these additional laboratories undertaking work for CervicalCheck;

The effectiveness and operation of procurement and contracting of laboratory-based cervical cytology services.

In addition, he will look at the standards the laboratories operated to and whether they were equivalent to the standards of ISO 15189, an international standard particular to medical laboratories.

He will broaden his inquiry if other “relevant elements” are identified and will report back to Mr Harris with recommendations.

Mr Harris thanked Dr Scally “for his ongoing commitment to this issue”.

In September, Dr Scally’s scoping report found serious gaps in CervicalCheck’s governance structures.

The CervicalCheck controversy came to light during a court case taken by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan.

It subsequently emerged that at least 221 women could have potentially benefited from more timely or more appropriate intervention if their smears had been read correctly.

To date, at least 20 women caught up in the CervicalCheck controversy have died.