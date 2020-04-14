Dr Gabriel Scally: 'Doesn't look as if we've done a very good job' protecting elderly and vulnerable

Dr Gabriel Scally, author of the Scally report into the CervicalCheck controversy and President of Public Health at Royal Society of Medicine, has said that it does not look as if a very good job has been done so far in protecting elderly and vulnerable people in nursing homes and care homes during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Of all the vulnerable people living in our community, those living in care homes and nursing homes strike me as being at the top of that list (those needing shielding) and it doesn't look as if we've done a very good job on that so far," he told RTE radio's News at One.

"It's not just looking after the people in care homes, it's also looking after staff who are looking after elderly and vulnerable people in the nursing homes, in the care homes and in the community because community workers supporting elderly and vulnerable people might be visiting multiple houses in the one day. All of that will have to be carefully looked at as part of several things we need to do in terms of getting ready for lifting restrictions and hopefully containing the virus as much as we can as we wait for a vaccine and effective treatments.

What we're doing now is buying time, to protect those elderly and vulnerable and disabled people.

Dr Scally also expressed shock at statistics from the UK which revealed that in England and Wales 21 per cent of deaths overall had included Covid-19 in death certification, for the week up to end of April 3. "The variation was enormous - as in London 47 per cent, almost half of deaths were attributed to Covid.

"That's a huge proportion of the deaths occurring."

Dr Scally also said that graphs dealing with deaths are far more important than graphs on testing, the number of positive tests, because that varies even more between countries. He pointed out that the UK stopped community testing over a month ago.

The testing numbers aren't comparable, the deaths can be comparable in general. Really what we're looking for is the shape of the curve anyway. It's not a competition. One shouldn't get fixated.

"What we need to know is have we reached the peak in deaths yet, has it started to go down, when it gets down to a really small number that will be when people will be able to breathe a little bit easier, literally."

He pointed out that there is a wide spectrum of symptoms from very mild to extraordinarily ill. "We'll not know about the level of infection in the community until we have an antibody test and until that's able to be sampled.

"In the UK believe the proportion who have had Covid is under 10 per cent - the importance of knowing the number, as deaths decline hopefully that will be the end of the peak, when can we think of easing things off? We wouldn't want to be doing that until there is some good information about the level of the virus in the communities. That's a real problem in the UK.

"That poses a real problem (in UK) as they need to be able to find those cases in the community, do contact tracing and do the isolation. Otherwise you don't know that it's started off again until people start arriving at the hospital door. That's probably too late."