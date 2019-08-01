News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dr criticises Minister's 'huge nimbyism' over blocking methadone clinic in her constituency

Dr criticises Minister's 'huge nimbyism' over blocking methadone clinic in her constituency
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 08:34 AM

Minister Josepha Madigan has come under fire after her constituents received a letter confirming that a methadone clinic will not be located in their area.

The Culture Minister has distanced herself from the letter saying that she had not approved the wording before it was sent out to residents in Ballinteer in Dublin.

Dr Gareth McGovern, Medical Director of the Priority Medical Clinic, has accused her of nimbyism or 'not in my back yard'.

Dr McGovern said: "I mean the disturbing part of this that upset me somewhat was that she was rejoicing in the fact that she had blocked it happening.

"It's huge nimbyism, isn't it?"

READ MORE

Here is how little it costs each week to put your health at risk by drinking

More on this topic

Barclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cutBarclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cut

Tayto Park is offering free entry to twins this weekendTayto Park is offering free entry to twins this weekend

YouTube star Saffron Barker joins Strictly Come Dancing line-upYouTube star Saffron Barker joins Strictly Come Dancing line-up

Osaka admits she has not had fun playing tennis since her Australian Open winOsaka admits she has not had fun playing tennis since her Australian Open win

Josepha Madiganmethadone

More in this Section

Michael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatoryMichael Creed: No interest in ‘trapping’ Britain in a Brexit purgatory

Stardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off againStardust relatives: We feel we’re being fobbed off again

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richerNo winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issueAer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »