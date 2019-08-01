Dr criticises Minister's 'huge nimbyism' over blocking methadone clinic in her constituency

Minister Josepha Madigan has come under fire after her constituents received a letter confirming that a methadone clinic will not be located in their area.

The Culture Minister has distanced herself from the letter saying that she had not approved the wording before it was sent out to residents in Ballinteer in Dublin.

"Confirmed -No Methadone clinic in Ballinteer Health Centre" Local Update from Minister Josepha Madigan pic.twitter.com/NaocGBKqit — Alan Kinsella (@electionlit) July 30, 2019

Dr Gareth McGovern, Medical Director of the Priority Medical Clinic, has accused her of nimbyism or 'not in my back yard'.

Dr McGovern said: "I mean the disturbing part of this that upset me somewhat was that she was rejoicing in the fact that she had blocked it happening.

"It's huge nimbyism, isn't it?"