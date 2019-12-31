Dr Aoife Mullally appointed clinical lead on abortion services for HSE

Dr Aoife Mullally has been appointed the clinical lead on termination services for the HSE.

The announcement is ahead of the anniversary of abortions being made available in Ireland, with just 350 GPs across the country providing the procedures.

Dr Mullally has worked in maternity wards in the Coombe and Portlaoise.

Orla O'Connor, from the National Women's Council of Ireland has welcomed the move, but says there is still more to be done:

"The National Women's Council had been calling for a lead to be appointed, you know we're a year in now of abortion services being provided and we really feel that the leadership piece is absolutely necessary in rolling out full service and a comprehensive service throughout the country.

"So it's an important announcement today and in our view, is long overdue."