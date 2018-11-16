DPP takes first ‘purchase of sex’ case

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the first prosecutions under new laws criminalising the purchase of sex.

The prosecutions, involving two linked cases, are due to come before the courts in the New Year.

The cases follow an investigation by specialist officers within the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Ruhama, which works with women affected by prostitution, said it welcomed the first prosecution under the legislation and said it would be monitoring the cases.

The two men are charged under Section 25 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 regarding the payment for sexual activity with a prostitute.

Details of the first prosecutions under the new provision were revealed in a report from the Garda commissioner to the Policing Authority.

READ MORE: Nancy Pelosi stakes claim to be speaker of US House of Representatives

The October report by Drew Harris said: “Directions from the DPP were received in September 2018 directing that criminal proceedings be commenced against two individuals for offences contrary to Section 7A, Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 1993 as inserted by Section 25, Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017, to wit payment for sexual activity with a prostitute, following an investigation by the Operation Quest team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

“This is the first time proceedings have been directed under this legislation.”

The provision was contained in the 2017 Act, published in March of that year by then justice minister Frances Fitzgerald.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee recommended the provision in a report it published in June 2013.