DPP raises concerns that boys convicted for murder of Ana Kriegel may be identified during sentencing

Anastasia Kriegel.
By Eoin Reynolds
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 11:49 AM

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is concerned that issues relating to the identification of the two boys convicted of murdering Anastasia Kriegel will "flare up" when it comes to sentencing later this month.

During a brief court appearance Brendan Grehan SC, on behalf of the DPP, today said matters had "stabilised" since last month when a number of people posted images and details relating to the two boys on Facebook and Twitter.

But he said the DPP still has "real concerns".

The boys, identified in the media only as Boy A and Boy B, were convicted in June of murdering Ana Kriegel at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year. Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

It is an offence to identify the boys under the Children Act as they are both 14 years old, and due to an order made by the trial judge Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

On June 20, Justice Michael White imposed an injunction requiring Facebook and Twitter to remove any photos or other material identifying the two boys when they become aware of them.

Mr Grehan told Justice White that the trial is now at a "delicate stage".

He said:

"Through everyone's endeavours matters are stable but the Director of Public Prosecutions has a real concern that it could flare up again."

He said a sentencing hearing will take place later this month and asked for the injunction to remain in place.

Rossa Fanning SC on behalf of Facebook and Andrew Fitzpatrick SC on behalf of Twitter said they are not opposing the injunction.

Mr Fanning told Justice White that Facebook has "endeavoured to take all reasonable steps so that compliance with the order is achieved and in those exceptional circumstances I'm instructed not to oppose this application to continue this order."

Justice White continued the injunction and adjourned the matter until Friday, July 26.

