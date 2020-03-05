DPP paid barristers €24m last year

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) paid barristers and solicitors more than €24m for work in the criminal courts last year.
According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, the average amount each lawyer got was over €163k.
The DPP employs barristers to prosecute on its behalf in various criminal courts.
It has in-house solicitors who work on cases in Dublin, but state solicitors in private practice are contracted to represent the DPP outside the capital.
Last year, a total of just over €24m was paid to both barristers and solicitors.
114 junior and senior counsel got €16.8m, including VAT.
One barrister got nearly €330k, while five others got more than €200k.
But senior counsel Seamus Clarke, from the Bar Council, says the figures don't tell the whole story.
"They don't paint a complete picture," he said.
"We have a lot more complex cases coming through the courts and, indeed, they don't reflect the number of cases a particular barrister might have."
The total paid to 33 state solicitors in 2019 was €7.2m - with one getting over half a million euro.
The total combined figures for barristers and state solicitors are down marginally on the previous year.