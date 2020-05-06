News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DPP directions awaited in Cork city window smashing case

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Directions are awaited from the DPP in the case against a man accused of smashing the front windows of a woman’s house at Ballinderry Park and threatening to do the same at another house in Cork City.

“DPP directions are not yet available. I am applying for an adjournment until May 19 for DPP directions,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said yesterday in the case against 28-year-oldStephen McCarthy of Bay 10, Spring Lane halting site, Cork.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that the accused had a bail application pending at the High Court in Dublin.

McCarthy appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for a fortnight, on the application of Sgt Davis. McCarthy will appear again by video link from prison on the next occasion or in person in court if granted bail at the High Court.

Garda Alan Hourihan charged McCarthy with damaging the house at Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork, by smashing the windows on March 4.

McCarthy was also charged with threatening to smash windows at Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, more recently on April 26 and engaging in threatening behaviour at Shannon Lawn.

Mr Buttimer said in April at the district court bail application in April: “Mr McCarthy tells me he will be disputing any identification of him or any connection with any offence.

