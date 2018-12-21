NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

DPP appeals sentence in Kerry farmer teleporter-killing case

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 12:37 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the leniency of the jail sentence handed down to Kerry farmer Michael Ferris.

The 63-year-old was convicted of the manslaughter of Anthony O'Mahony in April 2017 following a long row over a crowbanger.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4 last year. He was jailed for six years, with the final 12 months of his prison term suspended.

Anthony O’Mahony, a 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff, died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.

READ MORE: Gardaí investigate criminal damage at KBC Bank in Dublin

Mr O'Mahony's family was angry at the sentence and the DPP is now appealing it.

Mr O'Mahony's niece, Ann O’Carroll, said her family could still not believe Mr Ferris was acquitted of murdering her uncle Anthony O’Mahony and said the five-year sentence did not go far enough.


KEYWORDS

Kerrycourtteleportermanslaughter

Related Articles

Kerry man ordered to pay all legal costs in K Club case

Doctor committed to the Central Mental Hospital for stabbing her three-year-old autistic son to death

Prisoner who alleged convicted ex-garda asked to be assaulted loses appeal

Supreme Court refuses to order retrial of former Waterford councillor on corruption charges

More in this Section

Consider alternatives before calling ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service urge public

Number of sexual offences rise by 11.7%, CSO figures report

Belfast bouncing back from Primark fire as footfall figures soar

Supreme Court refuses to grant injunctions allowing elderly woman with dementia to be moved from nursing home to son's care


Lifestyle

Ask an Expert: Why is my toddler more interested in the Christmas packaging?

Irish gins still mixing it up

Ask Audrey: My nephew identifies as a woman every Tuesday so he can get free into a night-club

A great year laid bare for Cork arts and entertainment scene

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »