DPP appeals sentence in Kerry farmer teleporter-killing case

The Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the leniency of the jail sentence handed down to Kerry farmer Michael Ferris.

The 63-year-old was convicted of the manslaughter of Anthony O'Mahony in April 2017 following a long row over a crowbanger.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found guilty in October of the manslaughter of Anthony O’Mahony at Rattoo on April 4 last year. He was jailed for six years, with the final 12 months of his prison term suspended.

Anthony O’Mahony, a 73-year-old tillage farmer from Ardoughter, Ballyduff, died after Mr Ferris rammed his car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.

Mr O'Mahony's family was angry at the sentence and the DPP is now appealing it.

Mr O'Mahony's niece, Ann O’Carroll, said her family could still not believe Mr Ferris was acquitted of murdering her uncle Anthony O’Mahony and said the five-year sentence did not go far enough.