Downpours could rain on Pope's parade during visit

Pope Francis could be set to experience some of that classic Irish weather this weekend as he arrives on our shores for the World Meeting of Families.

According to Met Éireann, we can expect some sunny spells, heavy showers and even hail and thunder in the coming days.

Pope Francis might need to pack his poncho again for this his Irish visit. Photo: AP Photo/Wally Santana

The Pontiff arrives in Dublin on Saturday morning, where he'll be met by fine conditions with only a chance of intermittent showers throughout the day.

Rain will spread west overnight ahead of the Pope's visit to Knock on Sunday morning and 8 millimetres of rain is forecasted for 7am.

Looking towards the main event on Sunday when 500,000 people will attend mass in Phoenix Park, Met Éireann is predicting heavy rain.

7.4 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the Park at 1pm but this will clear off in the afternoon, with temperatures set to reach the high teens.

As for today's weather, most areas can expect dry conditions in the afternoon, although scattered showers will continue for Connacht and southern and eastern Leinster.

There will be sunny spells for most tomorrow, although showers are expected in Connacht and Ulster, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery. It will be dry with sunny spells in Leinster and dry in Munster.

Cloudy in parts of E & S at first this afternoon, with outbreaks of rain, but brightening up everywhere, with sunny spells developing. Scattered showers also some of them turning heavy in N & NW later, with a slight risk of thunder. Highs 14-18C in moderate to fresh W'ly winds pic.twitter.com/GB1HINAvEU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 23, 2018

Digital Desk