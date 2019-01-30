NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Down Syndrome Ireland: Extra month of education can make real difference

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Oireachtas members will be asked today to resource schools and teachers to ensure students with Down Syndrome are given a level playing field.

Down Syndrome Ireland have today said without adequate provision, people with Down Syndrome are effectively been discriminated against.

After completing his Leaving Cert later this year, Yan O’Carroll from Tralee is hoping to go to college and study home economics.

He will meet with TDs and Senators this afternoon and explain how they can support him and other people with Down syndrome.

His father Gerard O’Carroll says while teachers are doing the best they can, it is time the Government played its part.

"We are asking the government to do their bit in allocating resources so that teachers can do their jobs better so that people like Yan and people who need that support get it in order to move on," said Mr O'Carroll.

Down Syndrome Ireland says it is essential that the Government ensure that all people with Down Syndrome can avail of the July Provision, which extends the school year.

But right now only people with a severe learning disability or autism can apply for the support.

"The long summer holidays is a big issue for children with Down Syndrome who have issues with their learning, with their working memory, it can have a huge impact on them," said Fidelma Brady, National Education Officer with Down Syndrome Ireland.


KEYWORDS

Down Syndrome IrelandEducation

Related Articles

Report to call for reform of Ireland's 20-year-old sex education programme

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'

Govt to ensure one-teacher schools have another adult present, principals' conference hears

'Supply panel' one option being explored to address substitute teacher shortages, says Minister

More in this Section

Soccer fan sacked by Irish Rail after conviction for assault at Euros in France wins €24,200 in dismissal action

NI abortion laws incompatible with human rights legislation, Belfast High Court told

'We still have hope': Family of man missing in Malaysia since New Year's Day

Man not entitled to see records arising from 'unconfirmed' child abuse claims by wife, appeal court rules


Lifestyle

Here's how to cash in on your clutter

Meet Ireland's first certified 'de-cluttering' consultant, Cork woman Vera Keohane

GameTech: Evil returns and it is a good thing

Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »