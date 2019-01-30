Down Syndrome Ireland: Extra month of education can make real difference

Oireachtas members will be asked today to resource schools and teachers to ensure students with Down Syndrome are given a level playing field.

Down Syndrome Ireland have today said without adequate provision, people with Down Syndrome are effectively been discriminated against.

After completing his Leaving Cert later this year, Yan O’Carroll from Tralee is hoping to go to college and study home economics.

He will meet with TDs and Senators this afternoon and explain how they can support him and other people with Down syndrome.

His father Gerard O’Carroll says while teachers are doing the best they can, it is time the Government played its part.

"We are asking the government to do their bit in allocating resources so that teachers can do their jobs better so that people like Yan and people who need that support get it in order to move on," said Mr O'Carroll.

July Provision excludes children with DS from an extra month of #education , that extra month can really make a difference! 🙏 Please like, share & sign the petition to #makeadifference :https://t.co/uO6ct1iLiX #inclusionmatters#PersonFirst#TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/hBrrs0tpcJ — Down Syndrome IRL (@DownSyndromeIRL) January 29, 2019

Down Syndrome Ireland says it is essential that the Government ensure that all people with Down Syndrome can avail of the July Provision, which extends the school year.

But right now only people with a severe learning disability or autism can apply for the support.

"The long summer holidays is a big issue for children with Down Syndrome who have issues with their learning, with their working memory, it can have a huge impact on them," said Fidelma Brady, National Education Officer with Down Syndrome Ireland.