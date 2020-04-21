Double lotto wins 'a magical story for Killarney' says Daly's SuperValu

Lottery lightning struck twice in a week for a popular Killarney supermarket, proving it has the Midas touch.

Just days after selling €500,000 EuroMillions prize, Daly's SuperValu learned it had made someone a millionaire almost ten times over after the National Lottery today confirmed that last Saturday’s €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot winner bought the ticket in the Park Road supermarket.

Just four days earlier the store sold a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize to another one of its lucky customers.

The winning Quick Pick ticket which won the €9,772,175 prize was bought in Daly’s SuperValu on the day of the draw and the National Lottery has confirmed that it has yet to hear from the lucky winner who has now scooped Kerry’s biggest-ever Lotto jackpot.

Neither has the Euromillions winner come forward to claim their prize so there's no shortage of good-matured conjecture locally about the wins.

Speaking after receiving his second phone call from the National Lottery in the space of a matter of days, John Daly who owns the SuperValu business in Killarney with his dad Jimmy, his uncle Billy and his cousin Derek, said:

"Honestly, I am still in a state of shock and disbelief! Lottery wins are like buses – you wait over 30 years for one and then two come along at once! It really is a magical story for everybody in the community here in Killarney. It’s the bit of good news that we all need right now and we’re absolutely chuffed to bits for these two winners, particularly the winners of the €9.7 million, whoever they may be."

With travel restrictions currently in place, it means that we don’t have any tourists in the town which makes it extra special to know that one of our loyal local customers may have won this prize

- he said.

“We heard the news on Monday morning that a store in Killarney had sold the lucky Lotto ticket but having sold a big prize so recently, there was no way we’d even consider that it could have been us again!"

The news has buoyed spirits amidst Covid-19 restrictions.

"It has been a tough number of weeks for everybody involved in the shop and all of our staff have just been amazing, implementing the systems in-store to ensure the safety of our customers," said Mr Daly.

"This win will give us all an incredible boost and we’ll organise a proper celebration to celebrate the win when all of these restrictions have been lifted."

The winning numbers for last Saturday’s €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot were: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number is 17.

"We are thrilled that we have two lotto ticket winners. We wish them all the best with their winnings. It is especially great news and a wonderful positive story during these difficult times," store manager PJ McGee told the Irish Examiner.

A National Lottery spokesperson confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from Kerry’s biggest-ever Lotto winner: “There is still no word from last Saturday’s lucky Lotto winner so we are again appealing to anybody who may have purchased a ticket in Daly’s Supervalu to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the winners of this €9.7 million prize."

"If you are the lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”