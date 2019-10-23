Double job loss announcement in Cork and Shannon 'extremely disappointing' - Heather Humphreys

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has told the Dáil the double job loss announcement in Cork and Shannon is “extremely disappointing”.

She said the immediate concern of the Government is for the employees first of all who would be directly impacted.

Ms Humphreys said every effort will be made to work with the company, to see if there are any new opportunities and because sometimes you find that say two things change on there might be opportunities for them to create a more a more investment and create more jobs in the region.

Speaking during Topical issues on both announcements, Ms Humphreys said:

There's no denying that this has been a bad week for Cork, a bad week for Clare. However, I want to assure you that the government is treating this as an absolute priority, and will make every state support available to the impact and employees.

In response, Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman and Cork South-Central TD Michael McGrath called on Ms Humphreys to become directly involved with the company in a bid to mitigate the impact of their decision to shed so many jobs.

He said: “ I would ask you to become directly involved with the company with the idea to see if a solution can be found.”

“Actually, 80 of the jobs are in the goal was service centers, and those redundancies kicking in the middle of next year. So that's only six or seven months away from any of those workers, that's when the redundancies start, and they conclude in 2022.

"So, this is not something that's way out in the distance, it affects people here and now and I would ask you minister become directly involved, and my party will do whatever we can to help you to achieve a resolution and this is minister.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin described the double job loss announcement as “devastating”.

He said on Twitter: “Devastating news for workers and their families at Novartis Ringaskiddy and at Molex in Shannon.

"Urgent that Government and its agencies respond to retain as many jobs as possible and to support workers in this time of crisis.”