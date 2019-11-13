News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Doors to reopen at school after legal fight over structural defects

Doors to reopen at school after legal fight over structural defects
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 06:53 PM

A school at the centre of Government legal fight after it was found to have significant structural defects is to be reopened.

Ardgillan Community College in Dublin is now subject of a remediation plan and will take about two years to rebuild.

Parents were informed of the plans on Tuesday night by the school principal.

Ardgillan Community College will be restored and reopened (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ardgillan Community College will be restored and reopened (Liam McBurney/PA)

The building is to be restored and reopened, a senior source said, with the existing steel frame, floors, roof and internal walls to remain in place, with appropriate remediation where necessary, and external walls removed and replaced.

A programme is now being finalised to complete the design.

There will be some internal changes to the building, which the school has asked for.

It was forced to partially close last year after a number of structural defects were found throughout the school and has been using a shared community hall and some facilities at a nearby school ever since to accommodate pupils.

Education Minister Joe McHugh (Niall Carson/PA)
Education Minister Joe McHugh (Niall Carson/PA)

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said on Tuesday that significant improvement has been made on the remediation programme for 40 schools constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS).

Tyrone-based company WBS, which was contracted to build a number of schools across the state by the Government, is now subject to court proceedings after alleged defects were found in a number of institutions.

The building company, now facing legal action from the Department of Education, said it will vigorously contest any litigation.

The department said it continues to liaise with the Chief State Solicitor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office on the ongoing legal process.

“I’ve been consistent in saying where responsibility lies, it should be followed up,” Mr McHugh said about the case.

A programme of work took place during the summer 2019 in relation to the 40 schools in which structural and fire safety deficiencies were identified.

The department has confirmed about 40 million euro has been spent this year on the remediation programme, covering the cost of investigations, precautionary measures, fire safety upgrades and structural repairs.

More on this topic

Progress being made on schools with building defects, Education Minister saysProgress being made on schools with building defects, Education Minister says

Hearing between Department of Education and Western Bulding Systems to take place next monthHearing between Department of Education and Western Bulding Systems to take place next month

Survey finds 73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe in schoolSurvey finds 73% of LGBTI+ students feel unsafe in school

Minister Joe McHugh accused of having 'no vision or direction' for third-level funding shortagesMinister Joe McHugh accused of having 'no vision or direction' for third-level funding shortages


Ardgillan Community CollegeDublinEducationpoliticsTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'Justice Minister: 'Direct Provision is a guarantee of safety... there is no restriction on freedom'

Court hears murder accused asked to see garda in prison and then admitted stabbing musician Court hears murder accused asked to see garda in prison and then admitted stabbing musician

Petition to save Ireland's largest nursing home for dementia patients handed to DáilPetition to save Ireland's largest nursing home for dementia patients handed to Dáil

Vaping firms targeting children to get them hooked on nicotine, Harris claimsVaping firms targeting children to get them hooked on nicotine, Harris claims


Lifestyle

I know parents are supposed to look forward to Christmas, but let’s face it, the most wonderful time of the year is that fortnight in the sun when you can have a bottle of wine with lunch because your offspring are in the Kids Club.Learner Dad: I do this advance holiday planning every year as part of my annual campaign against seasonal affective disorder

CHUTNEY is not just for Christmas. A spoonful can put sparkle in a dish at any time of year.Leftovers lifesaver: Eight jars of chutney put to the taste test

Avoid products high in sugar and caffeine, says Helen O’CallaghanEnergy drinks not fit for kids

The staff of Cork Film Festival tell Richard Fitzpatrick about some of their personal recommendations on what to seeInsider tips: Those in the know pick their highlights of the Cork Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »