Dooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of vote

Under-fire TD Timmy Dooley has contacted and apologised to the Ceann Comhairle over the “misunderstanding” surrounding a colleague voting for him when he was absent from the Dail.

Mr Dooley is now the subject of an “urgent” investigation ordered by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Feraghail but has confirmed he has reached out and offered an apology over the embarrassing incident.

Footage of the Dail chamber shows Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley appearing to motion his colleague Niall Collins toward his vote button ahead of his absence during votes.

Even though he was not present, Mr Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions.

Dail footage from Thursday of Timmy Dooley speaking to Niall Collins ahead of vote #iestaff pic.twitter.com/jswWWvy8K6 — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) October 19, 2019

A review of the footage from the Dail shows Mr Dooley speaking to Mr Collins and apparently pointing to the vote button on his assigned chair.

The matter, first reported in the Irish Independent, is now under investigation by Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail.

The footage, shown here on IrishExaminer.com, shows Mr Dooley entering the Dail chamber shortly after the weekly division bells had been sounded and approaches the Clerks desk.

Mr Collins arrives shortly after him and begins a conversation with his fellow Limerick TD Willie O'Dea.

At that point, Mr Dooley appears to point in the direction of the vote button on his assigned seat and then leaves the chamber.

In a statement this evening from the Irish Examiner, Mr Dooley said: “I was present the Dail on Thursday and went to the chamber after the voting bell sounded - I left the chamber to take a phone call - I was made aware yesterday that my vote was recorded. I understand from Niall Collins, that under the mistaken belief that I was at the back of the chamber on the phone, he pressed my voting button. I have spoken to the Ceann Comhairle today, to explain what happened and apologise for the misunderstanding.” A request for a response from Mr Collins has so far gone unanswered.

It was announced on Saturday that an investigation is being launched after a senior Fianna Fail TD claimed a party colleague voted for him while he was not in the Dail.

Mr Dooley said he was absent from the chamber last Thursday when six votes were recorded in his name.

The Clare TD said he believes his colleague Niall Collins voted on his behalf.

For completeness, here is the full clip of Mr Dooley's time in Dail ahead of vote #iestaff pic.twitter.com/QPOrQYBC4T — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) October 19, 2019

In a statement, the Ceann Comhairle (House Speaker) Sean O’Fearghail said the integrity of the voting system in Dail Eireann is of the “utmost importance”.

“As Ceann Comhairle, I have a duty to ensure that the public can have total confidence in the Dail’s proceedings,” he added.

I understand from my colleague, Niall Collins, who was sitting beside my seat, pressed my voting button

“I have asked the clerk of the Dail to prepare a report on the conduct of the votes for my urgent attention.”

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock called for Mr Dooley to “urgently explain” what happened.

He said: “One of the most important jobs of a TD is voting on legislation in the Dail.

“It is a responsibility and a privilege we bear as elected public representatives.

“It is extremely concerning to read in the Irish Independent today that Deputy Timmy Dooley was recorded as voting six times on Thursday of this week, when he was not present in the Dail chamber.