Don't hesitate to call 999 if you see outdoor fires - Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade says people should not hesitate to call 999 if they see fire while they are out in the great outdoors.

The whole country is under a status red warning for forest fires after weeks of dry weather and hot breezy conditions over the Bank Holiday weekend.

We are being warned to be careful with sources of ignition like cigarette butts and barbecues.

Darren O'Connor, station officer with Dublin Fire Brigade, says when wildfires get going it is a hard task for firefighters to stop them.

We have crews from Kilbarrack and North Strand fighting fires in the sand dunes of Dollymount Strand/Bull Island presently. Firefighters are using water and gorse beaters to extinguish the fire. There is a RED FIRE WARNING in place.#HoldFirm #BankHolidayWeekend pic.twitter.com/Yk1OYlhhNm May 31, 2020

"The weather is extremely hot, the vegetation is extremely dry.

"If you do see a fire in the open area of the uplands, on heaths, on moorlands, report it immediately.

"The earlier we can get there, the better chance we can have because these fires often happen in areas where there are poor access and poor water supplies.

"They are difficult to get to and it's extremely difficult for firefighters to work in that temperature in the open with the sun coming down on them."