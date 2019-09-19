Donohoe's third meeting in three weeks with UK counterpart delivers little

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe's third meeting in three weeks with his UK counterpart delivered little by way of progress on the Brexit impasse.

UK Chancellor Sajid Javid was in Dublin today for talks with Mr Donohoe, his first visit to Ireland.

The Ministers discussed Brexit and the importance of maintaining a strong economic relationship as the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Javid said: “Ireland is an essential partner for the United Kingdom, and I am determined that we maintain and enhance this relationship as we leave the EU.”

“Our discussions today will also help improve our mutual understanding of the issues facing the UK and Ireland – and better understanding leads to better outcomes. Both countries remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement as the UK leaves the EU on October 31” he said.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney played down the significance of comments by DUP leader Arlene Foster that she would accept a Northern-Ireland only solution to the backstop impasse.

Mr Coveney said he felt he needed to introduce a “dose of reality” about the prospects for a Brexit deal.

“There has been a lot of talk in the last few days about intensive efforts, progress being made, flexibility being shown. Let me just introduce a dose of reality here: there is a significant gap between what the British government has been talking about in terms of their approach and what the EU is able to accept,” he said.

In Brussels, Britain submitted some proposals in writing of how it would like the stalled Brexit deal to be amended, a spokeswoman for the European Union’s executive Commission said.

The UK is demanding that talks on guaranteeing a soft Northern Ireland border be postponed until the end of the withdrawal transition period.

Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay hit out at the EU set out what the latest UK's position is.

“The alternative to the backstop is not necessary until the end of the implementation period in December 2020 . . . why risk crystallising an undesirable result this November, when both sides can work together – until December 2020?” he said.

“We have received documents from the UK and on this basis we will have technical discussion today and tomorrow on some aspects of customs, manufactured goods and sanitary and phytosanitary rules,” said Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva.

She added that the EU and British Brexit negotiators, Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay, will also discuss Brexit in Brussels on Friday. “These are papers for now. Until we have looked at them in detail, I will not characterise them beyond being a paper,” Ms Andreeva said.

The UK side said it had shared with Brussels “technical non-papers which reflect the ideas the UK has been putting forward,” without going into further detail. “We will table formal written solutions when we are ready,” a British government spokeswoman said. Ms Andreeva added that there was no formal deadline for Britain to submit formal proposals but stressed that every day counted now as the Brexit date nears on October 31.