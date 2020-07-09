News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donohoe's Eurogroup role 'a great win for Ireland' says Taoiseach

Donohoe's Eurogroup role 'a great win for Ireland' says Taoiseach
Paschal Donohoe
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 09:30 PM

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s election as Eurogroup president is a “great win for Ireland.”

He was speaking after Mr Donohoe was elected as president of the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

Mr Donohoe takes over as head of the Eurogroup after a contest was held to fill the post vacated after the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

Mr Donohoe beat off competition from the Spanish and Luxembourg finance ministers.

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin led the congratulations to the Fine Gael minister saying it is a significant achievement for Ireland.

Speaking at Government Buildings, the Taoiseach said: “It is an outstanding achievement and it is a testament to his skills. It speaks volumes to the respect he is held in by his colleagues in the Eurogroup. It is no mean achievement to emerge from such a group. He will have his hands full as this is a very challenging time.”

“I salute Paschal on his success and we are delighted,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the election of his close political ally as a "fantastic result" for Europe and Ireland.

“It is very good for Ireland because we will be in the room when very important decisions are going to be taken. It is good as we are a small country and sometimes we get to sit at the top table. It is a very interesting coalition you put together from all quarters of Europe,” he said.

Mr Donohoe's election was confirmed after the contest went to a second-round runoff between him and Nadia Calvino, the Spanish finance minister. She had been seen as the lead candidate heading into Thursday's vote. She was said to have the support of Germany, France and Italy. Pierre Gramegna, the Luxembourg finance minister, was making a second attempt, but was eliminated in the first round.

Reacting to his election, Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honoured to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination."

“This was a national story that resonated throughout the Eurozone. It was a very demanding election campaign,” he said.

The Eurogroup is the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

READ MORE

Dáil committee to investigate Brid Smith's comment on judge

Paschal Donohoe 'honoured' to be elected as President of Eurogroup of Finance Ministers

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been elected as president of the group of eurozone finance ministers.

Mr Donohoe takes over as head of the Eurogroup after a contest was held to fill the post vacated after the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

Mr Donohoe beat off competition from the Spanish and Luxembourg finance ministers.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the congratulations to the Fine Gael minister saying it is a significant achievement for Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the election of his close political ally as a "fantastic result" for Europe and Ireland.

Mr Donohoe's election was confirmed after the contest went to a second-round runoff between him and Nadia Calvino, his Spanish counterpart. She had been seen as the lead candidate heading into Thursday's vote.

She was said to have the support of Germany, France and Italy. Pierre Gramegna, the Luxembourg finance minister, was making a second attempt, but was eliminated in the first round.

Reacting to his election, Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honored to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination."

The Eurogroup is the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

READ MORE

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

More on this topic

Donohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEPDonohoe has 50/50 chance of getting top Eurogroup job, says MEP

Leo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAPLeo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAP

EU leaders make little progress on coronavirus stimulus packageEU leaders make little progress on coronavirus stimulus package

Much more will be known after the first 100 days of governmentMuch more will be known after the first 100 days of government

TOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Former clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse imagesFormer clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse images

'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say'None of us are immune': Vast majority of new Covid cases are people under 25, officials say

Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hearsMan given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears

Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchenAlleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could use instead of steroids and antibiotic drops for dry eye?Natural health: I suffer from chronic dry eye

Denise O’Donoghue checks in with several expats affected by the cancellation of shows in BritainIrish actors on the crisis the West End theatre industry faces

This month marks four decades since the release of the classic record that would also be Ian Curtis’s final album with Joy Division. Ed Power chats to a number of Cork music fans about what it meant to themJoy Division: Forty years on from Closer

Last week, I shared my lockdown experience. I asked for a more uniform approach, should there be another lockdown. I explained that I worked mornings. Maybe I should have been more specific: working 8am to 1pm without a break, I gave feedback and covered the curriculum, using our school’s online platform. In the afternoons, I looked after my three kids (all under ten) while my husband worked. It was a challenging time for everyone and the uncertainty around what I should have been doing as a teacher made it harder.Diary of an Irish teacher: I want to get back to work. But I would like to do it safely

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »