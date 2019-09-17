News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Donohoe warns of contained health spending under no-deal Brexit outcome

Donohoe warns of contained health spending under no-deal Brexit outcome
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 04:39 PM

Spending in health must be contained this year as the government plans for worst-case scenarios under a no-deal Brexit outcome, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned.

Addressing TDs at the Oireachtas Budget Oversight Committee, he set out how the government's Budget 2020 plans were caught between possible "over-heating and the real possibility of economic disruption.

The government have announced that they are prioritising the budget around a possible disorderly Brexit, with just €700m fiscal space available for extra spending.

This is out of an extra €2.8bn available to the minister but most of this has already been allocated for wage rises as well as ongoing projects such as the rural broadband plan.

Speaking to the committee this afternoon, the minister explained that “the economy is caught between possible over-heating on the one hand and the very real possibility of significant economic disruption on the other.”

But the government is conscious of preparing for worst-case scenarios if Britain crashes out of the EU after the Brexit October 31 deadline. Mr Donohoe added:

“In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Government has stated that it will provide counter-cyclical support to the economy through social protection payments occasioned by higher unemployment and on the revenue side, lower tax collections which help cushion aggregate demand.

“This could lead to a deficit of the order ½ - 1½% of GDP next year amounting to a negative swing in the headline balance of over €6 billion."

But the minister's strongest message was for the Health Minister Simon Harris.

“Given the priority placed on ensuring the delivery of sustainable improvements in the Health service, with an overall allocation of €17.1bn this year compared to expenditure of €14.1bn in 2016, it is crucial that Health expenditure, which was within profile at the end of August, continues to be proactively managed with all necessary measures implemented to mitigate the risk to the public finances from an overrun this year.”

Furthermore, other departments will have to put aside savings and any extra resources with emergency plans being prepared. The minister added:

“This places a requirement on all Government Departments to re-prioritise spending to ensure that offsetting measures can be put in place to mitigate the impact of emerging expenditure pressures and proposed new policy priorities.”

READ MORE

Varadkar: 'Some jobs and some companies won't be saved' in no-deal Brexit

More on this topic

'What the government is proposing is wrong' - FF say welfare increases in budget shouldn't be ruled out'What the government is proposing is wrong' - FF say welfare increases in budget shouldn't be ruled out

Any Budget increases to carbon tax will be gradual, says Finance MinisterAny Budget increases to carbon tax will be gradual, says Finance Minister

US lobby group fires warning over FDI levelsUS lobby group fires warning over FDI levels

What we can expect in Budget 2020What we can expect in Budget 2020


TOPIC: Budget 2020

More in this Section

Government gave Apple 'illegal state aid', SF claim as tax case is heard in EuropeGovernment gave Apple 'illegal state aid', SF claim as tax case is heard in Europe

Fianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledgesFianna Fáil accuse Fine Gael of childish behaviour over spending pledges

Man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after garda seizureMan charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after garda seizure

Ireland ‘most generous’ country in the worldIreland ‘most generous’ country in the world


Lifestyle

Whether you’re into a ‘no make-up make-up’ look or jet black lipstick, LFW had it all.These are the biggest beauty looks from a vampy London Fashion Week

It will take you out of your beauty comfort zone, but is remarkably easy to pull off.London Fashion Week: This top make-up artist wants you to ditch your cat-eye for a ‘blue fade’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »