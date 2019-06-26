Donohoe urges return to Labour Court as 10,000 hospital workers strike

Update 8.57am: Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe has urged both sides in the dispute over health support staff pay to go back to the Labour Court.

10,000 hospital workers, including catering staff, porters, cleaners and technicians, from 38 hospitals and healthcare facilities, took to the picket line at 8am this morning.

The dispute has emerged between workers and the HSE over what Siptu claims is a failure to implement increases in pay for workers after a job evaluation scheme deemed the staff were underpaid.

Thousands of surgeries, inpatient procedures and outpatient appointments are expected to be cancelled today.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland that the Government is available to go to the Labour Court in an effort to resolve the row.

The health support staff are all due increases next year, which they will get under the current wage agreement, he said.

Mr Donohoe said the Government wants to bring in the increases in a phased way, that is affordable and will keep the overall wage agreement in place.

He said he did not accept that the Government has reneged on its promises.

"I'm not prepared to allow the wage agreement to be unpicked bit by bit."

- additional reporting by Press Association

Earlier: Severe hospital disruptions as 10,000 workers strike

By Catherine Shanahan and Juno McEnroe

Strike action by 10,000 health care workers is to cause severe disruption to delivery of healthcare in 38 hospitals today, in a dispute that looks set to escalate.

The 24-hour work stoppage, which got underway at 8am, involves workers who deliver essential services such as household, catering and portering.

Staff responsible for sterilising surgical equipment are also involved, forcing widespread cancellation of scope procedures. The dispute has hit some scheduled inpatient surgery, as well as outpatient appointments.

Laboratory services for GPs seeking blood tests on behalf of patients have been reduced, and catering services for patients and staff are also impacted.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) warned that paediatric services at Tallaght and Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin would be impacted, but that parents should bring their children to their appointments unless they had been told otherwise.

Two maternity hospitals in Cork and Limerick are also affected, as maternity assistants are on strike.

The dispute centres on a job evaluation scheme (JES) which examined the roles of the workers and found they were performing duties outside their original job descriptions, and were due pay increases.

Their trade union, Siptu, says €16.2m is owed. Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) led to an offer of €1.2m from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).

Leo Varadkar said in order to come to a deal, the Government had agreed to phase in pay increases from November 2019. He said pay rises being sought by the health staff were the third this year.

Mr Varadkar called on the parties to the dispute to go to the Labour Court.

However, Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said this was a tactic to have the strike called off. He said the Government had “acted prematurely” in calling for a move to the Labour Court, as they were demanding binding arbitration when there were still issues on the table to be discussed.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said those striking are generally low-paid workers, and were not asking for huge increases, only what was recommended by the evaluation.

Labour Party health spokesperson, Alan Kelly, said it was “not the right of the employer to demand binding arbitration between workers from the Labour Court”.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin said the workers were reluctant to go the Labour Court as they did not believe the Government was taking their concerns seriously.

Three further 24-hour stoppages are planned for next week, while Siptu has also threatened to ballot workers for strike action at 20 additional hospitals if its claims are not addressed HSE national director of community operations, David Walsh, said three strike days next week would have “a very significant effect on the HSE’s ability to provide service”.