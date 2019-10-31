News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Donohoe takes 'different view' but can understand why Quinn directors think border region is becoming lawless

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 09:11 AM

Paschal Donohoe has said he can understand why some directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) think the border region is becoming lawless.

All five of them have been sent fresh death threats - warning of a "permanent solution" if they do not quit the company.

John McCartin, one of the QIH directors, said the latest threat did not come as a surprise.

He told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday that the campaign is likely to continue until whoever is financing it is brought to justice.

The Garda Commissioner said it is a difficult and complex investigation but has denied the area has become lawless.

The Finance Minister also does not think things are out of control.

"I would very much take a different view in relation to that but I can absolutely understand, giving the chilling and unacceptable experience that one of their colleagues went through, why they would form a view like that," said Mr Donohoe.

"All I can do is reiterate that the Government and An Garda Síochána will do all that needs to be done to ensure that law and order continues to be delivered in that and all parts of our country."

Yesterday, garda commissioner Drew Harris denied the border is in danger becoming a law-free zone again after a spate of violent attacks against the Quinn directors and the targeted burning of a TD's family car.

Mr Harris insisted his officers are addressing the deepening crisis despite admitting gardaí may need "specialist help" to remove posters in Cavan continuing to threaten Kevin Lunney and others in the region.

